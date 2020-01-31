Globe and Puregold launch mobile app for an upgraded grocery shopping experience

Marking another milestone for the Filipino digital lifestyle, Globe in partnership with Puregold recently launched the Puregold Mobile app – your ultimate shopping ally or alalay.

Puregold Mobile is designed to take your grocery shopping experience to another level with features such as item barcode scanning, store pickup, and real-time updates on order status and stock replenishing. The app also allows loyal customers to link their Tindahan ni Aling Puring (TNAP) or Puregold Perks Card for easier tracking of their points and access to exclusive discounts.

“Puregold Mobile is one of our efforts in partnership with Puregold in enhancing the grocery shopping experience for Filipinos,” shared Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu. “We are happy to collaborate with the country’s most digitally advanced and well-known grocery brand in co-developing an app that enables customers to maximize mobile connectivity in doing basic and essential everyday things with utmost convenience.”

Shoppers may pay their purchased items via GCash. Other payment options include credit card and cash upon pick up. In-store pickup is currently available in select Puregold branches in Greater Manila Area.

Puregold Mobile is free for download on Google Playstore and the App Store. For more updates on this story, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.