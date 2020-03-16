Globe at Home activates stringent health and safety measures for installers and frontline workers amid COVID-19 spread

Given the increasing spread of COVID-19 in Metro Manila, Globe at Home ensures the overall safety and well-being of its customers through the implementation of stringent health check protocols for all its installers and repairmen. This is also to safeguard customers who need quality connectivity at home amid government and private sector policies that enforce work from home and class suspensions to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Health and safety measures undertaken by all Globe at Home installers and repairmen begin before deployment. They must pass a series of health checks such as a body temperature of less than 37.8°C, no signs of cough or cold, and no difficulty in breathing or pain in the throat and chest area. Installers must also disclose if they have gotten in touch with anyone who has displayed any of the aforementioned symptoms, or has come from a country affected with COVID-19. Before leaving for deployment, they must also pass handwash, alcohol and water stations to stay clean and hydrated.

Once they arrive at the customer’s residence, installers must also observe strict distance and interaction protocols such as introducing themselves 2 meters away from the customer before immediately putting on their mask. The mask shall not be removed under any circumstances until installation or repair has been completed. Alcohol use is also enforced before proceeding to any work at the customer’s home.

After completing the service, installers/repairmen must again wash their hands with water and soap or alcohol. To mitigate risks of transmission, they are also instructed not to touch their faces, particularly their eyes, noses and mouths.

“Globe At Home understands that this is a time when people need to exercise personal responsibility over their health and avoid outside contact as much as possible. This is why we make it a priority to serve our customers more by not only ensuring the quality of their home Internet, but also their overall health and safety through safeguarding the welfare of our own service workforce,” said Martha Sazon, SVP and Head of Broadband Business at Globe.

Existing customers can access the official sites of the Department of Health (DOH) and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRMMC) free of data charges to stay updated on the latest developments on COViD-19. Globe at Home is also offering P1,000 off on all postpaid plans with free installation until March 31, 2020 exclusively available via shop.globe.com.ph/broadband. Simply use the code STAYATHOME on your application.