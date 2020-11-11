Globe At Home Partners with Abenson and Electroworld to Offer Device Bundles for Work-From-Home and E-Learning

Working and learning from home is the current norm nowadays. With this, it’s important to make sure that you are equipped with the right tools such as a trusty laptop and a fast and reliable home internet connection to enable you to stay on top of things at school or work more efficiently, saving you time to do other things that you love.

Fortunately, Globe At Home has partnered with gadget and appliance retail chain, Abenson and their sister company Electroworld Philippines to offer an amazing bundle that can help you get your hands on these tools at a more affordable price.
Starting from October 20 to November 20, customers can get a FREE Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi unit when they purchase Lenovo IDEAPAD S145 from Abenson and Electroworld branches nationwide. View the list of participating branches here and here. While at it, make sure to inquire and ask assistance from helpful Abenson and Electroworld in-store staff to know the best which unit fits your needs and budget.

Your newly purchased Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi comes with free 10GB of data that you can use to watch, learn, and earn. Attend video meetings and online classes seamlessly and without worries by registering to any HomeSURF and HomeWATCH promos through the Globe At Home app, GCash, Lazada, Shpopee or your nearest retailer. Now you can do more and achieve more even from home with Globe At Home, Abenson and Electroworld!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

