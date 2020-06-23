Globe Business Teams Up with 150 Enterprise Partners to Support Victoriano Luna Medical Center Frontliners in Fight against COVID-19

Together with its top 150 business partners, Globe Business donated PHP1 Million worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the frontline staff of Victoriano Luna Medical Center, Quezon City. The initiative was part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support Filipino frontliners who relentlessly work to impede the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

“The health crisis not only affects patients. It also takes a toll on frontliners across the country. They have been working tirelessly and away from their families to be able to tend to cases and prevent the pandemic from worsening,” said Colonel Marinela M. Cailipan, Medical Corps, Deputy Commander, Armed Forces of the Philippines Health Service Command (AFPHSC), who received the PPE donation for Victoriano Luna Medical Center. “The provision from Globe Business and their clients is a tremendous help to our team, as it allows us to focus on aiding our kababayans and keeping the rest of the Filipino people safe.”

Victoriano Luna Medical Center—previously known as Victoriano Luna General Hospital—is under the AFP Health Service Command which is appointed to assist military personnel, their immediate dependents, and civilians. The government hospital is currently part of the 51 testing centers accredited by the Department of Health as of June 6, 2020. Through the initiative, Globe Business was able to provide frontliners at the center with 600 complete PPE sets consisting of coverall suits, medical N95 masks, surgical gloves, face shields, and anti-fog goggles.

“Our frontliners have truly been the heroes in the outbreak of this pandemic,” shared Peter Maquera, Senior Vice President for Globe Business. “They have been providing their unwavering and selfless support to care for patients despite the risks to their own health and security. To express our thanks, we are happy to collaborate with our valued business partners to equip our frontliners with the solutions and support they need to continue their much-needed services.”

Aside from the donation drive, the enterprise arm of Globe Telecom continues to work with various companies and government organizations to support communities through innovative solutions that fast-track digital transformation in the Philippines.

