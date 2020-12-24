Globe customers recreate noche buena for families in Albay through their Rewards Points

When multiple supertyphoons hit the Philippines last November, the Bicol Region and many of its provinces were among the areas badly devastated by strong winds, rain, and floods. Amidst the rubble, the Filipino bayanihan spirit emerged as help from different organizations and concerned individuals immediately came their way.

This Christmas season, Globe customers also extended a helping hand to displaced families in Albay, Bicol by using their Globe Rewards points to bring Christmas cheer. Noche Buena Christmas baskets were distributed to affected families, each basket filled with RFM’s Noche Buena essentials that includes Filipinos’ most loved brands like Fiesta, Royal, White King, Selecta, and Sunkist.

For every redemption of a Noche Buena Giftbox via the Globe Rewards App, Globe matched each with a hearty Christmas Eve meal to a family in Albay. As of December 21, a total of 12,000 Noche Buena Giftboxes have been turned over and distributed to 9 hard-hit municipalities in the province through the help of Ayala Foundation.

“On behalf of the people of Albay, we wish to extend our million thanks to the Globe company, one of the Ayala Group of Companies, through the Ayala Foundation. It’s really a great help to us and I hope we can maintain this kind of partnership. This can also shorten our period of recovery,” said Albay Governor Francis Bichara.

“Aside from redeeming gifts and freebies, Globe customers can also make a difference in their communities or chosen advocacies using their rewards points,” said Joey Kilayko, Head of Rewards. “On top of the Noche Buena Giftbox donation, a total of Php 17 million worth of points has also been raised for various beneficiaries and advocacies as of November 30, 2020.”

While 2020 was indeed unprecedented and a tough year for so many Filipinos to say the least, we all need to remember that the #ChristmasWeLove need not be centered on grand festivities, but on the acts of kindness each of us is willing to share. Because, where there is kindness, there is Christmas.

