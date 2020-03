Globe extends free unli WIFI services to more hospitals nationwide

Globe extends free and unlimited internet connection via its GoWiFi services to more hospitals nationwide as more COVID-19 cases are being confirmed in areas outside Metro Manila. This is to augment the efforts of more medical frontliners, and help patients and their loved ones to stay connected and informed in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

GoWiFi is available in the following medical institutions from March 16 until April 15, 2020:

Agusan del Norte

MJ Santos Hospital

Holy Child Colleges of Butuan Hospital

Bataan

Bataan St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center Corp.

Batangas

Daniel O. Mercado Medical Center

Lipa City District Hospital

Lipa Medix Medical Center

Mary Mediatrix Medical Center

San Antonio Medical Center

Bohol

Ramiro Community Hospital

Benguet

Benguet General Hospital

Bulacan

Mendoza General Hospital

QualiMed Hospital Altaraza

Rugay General Hospital

Camarines Sur

NICC Doctors Hospital

Capiz

Capiz Emmanuel Hospital

Cavite

Emilio Aguinaldo College Medical Center – Cavite

Cebu

Cebu Community Hospital

Cebu Doctors Hospital

Davao del Sur

Davao Doctors Hospital

Davao Limso Hospital

Davao Medical Center (Southern Philippines Medical Center)

Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc.

San Pedro Hospital

Ilocos Norte

Gov. Roque Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital

Ilocos Sur

Gabriela Silang General Hospital

Iloilo

West Visayas State University Medical Center

Medicus Medical Center

The Medical City Iloilo

QualiMed Hospital Iloilo

Isabela

Isabela United Doctors Med Center

La Union

La Union Medical Diagnostic Center and Hospital Inc.

Laguna

HealthServ Los Banos Medical Center

San Pablo Medical Center

The Medical City South Luzon

QualiMed Hospital Nuvali

Misamis Occidental

Medina Medical Center

Misamis Oriental

Polymedic Velez

Maria Reyna Xavier University Hospital Inc.

Negros Occidental

The Doctor’s Hospital – Visayas

Caritas Health Shield Inc.

Negros Oriental

Holy Child Hospital

Pampanga

The Medical City Clark

Pangasinan

Pangasinan Doctors Hospital

South Cotabato

Socsargen County Hospital

Zambales

James L. Gordon Hospital

Our Lady of Lourdes International Medical Center

Zamboanga del Sur

Doctors Hospital

West Metro Medical Center

GoWiFi services have also been available since March 13 in select public and private hospitals in Manila, San Juan, Quezon City, Taguig and other areas in Metro Manila as support to the national government’s call for community quarantine in the region. This brings to a total of 68 hospitals being supported by Globe.

Globe and TM customers who subscribed to telehealth provider KonsultaMD may also consult with a doctor via the 79880 telehealth hotline without incurring mobile call charges. This is to help decongest physical consultations at hospitals and mitigate the risks of patient exposure to the virus.