Globe gives back to loyal customers with 0917 National G Day Festivities

It is National G Day!

September 17 or 917 does not only signify Globe’s iconic and original prefix, it also marks the start of Globe’s annual celebration that recognizes and gives back to its loyal customers through exciting rewards and surprises. This is the time when Globe and its partners come together to delight its millions of customers.

Given the challenging times we are in, Globe aims to make this year’s National G Day a way to empower and enable its customers as they face the new normal. By providing unique experiences and rewards, customers will be able to regain control of their lives and recreate better days not just for themselves but for others as well.

“More than our annual tradition, it is our way of recognizing our customers for their loyalty and support” said Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu. “This year’s unusual circumstance does not stop us from making our 0917 celebration more meaningful. Let us come together to create better days with National G Day, packed with rewards and surprises for all our customers.”

For this year, the digital celebration comes in many forms, each focusing on making customers more productive, entertained and delighted.

The most awaited G Chance the Raffle

Globe’s biggest raffle of the year will begin on September 17. Globe customers will get their raffle codes from the Globe Rewards or Globe at Home apps. They may also use their reward points to turn them into more raffle codes.

At the G Chance the raffle, customers have the chance to win prizes that they can use to work, learn, and play at home. These exciting prizes include 5G smartphones, gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Segway Ninebot, Samsung products, Xiaomi Mi Box, Globe Rewards points, GCash credits, and so much more!

Customers can also use their Globe Rewards points to get 917 lifestyle essentials, shoor experiences and discount codes for Konsulta MD, Puregold, Health Now, Healthway Clinics, Zalora, Grab, Lazada, Shopee and other partners.

G Music Fest, A Music Festival Right at Home

A treat for all music-lovers, come together and feel the electric energy and unbridled fun by being part of Globe’s online music festival.

The G Music Fest lines-up international band LANY and favorite local acts namely The Juans, Massiah, Kiana Valenciano, UDD, SB19, Ben & Ben, and December Avenue.

Globe customers can stream the music fest for free on September 26, 4PM through GlobePH, Globe’s Facebook page.

Globe’s Biggest Amateur Mobile Legends Cup

Gather your friends, sharpen your skills, and be one of 1,000 teams that will compete at the G Legends Cup! With a prize pool of P600,000, this is the biggest amateur Mobile Legends tournament for Globe customers. Interested teams must redeem their tournament codes via Globe Rewards app. Once they receive a tournament code, they need to go to globe.com.ph/NationalGDay and enter that code on the team registration form.

The list of participating teams will be announced on September 17 with the best of the best battling out for the top spot at the G Legends Cup finals on September 24. The emerging top 64 teams will also be rewarded with cash prizes that they will receive through their GCash accounts.

Usapang diskarte for your business with G Summit

For this year’s National G Day, Globe myBusiness has also something in store for entrepreneurs. On September 23, Globe myBusiness will host the first-ever G Summit 2020 – Usapang Diskarte: Pivot your Business to Success.

Business owners will hear from local and international experts like Josh Linkner, #1 most booked innovation speaker, new york times bestselling author and business leaders from Google, Taxumo, and CIA Bootleg Manila. Attendees will learn about business opportunities in the new normal, running a business amidst uncertainty and how innovation and digital transformation can help you turn a challenge into a business opportunity.

G Summit aims to bring Filipino businesses together into fulfilling the vision of transforming the Philippines into a digitally empowered nation.

“The National G Day is a celebration we look forward to each year because it is our opportunity to give back and say thank you to our customers and partners who have been with us throughout the years,” said Globe Marketing Services Hub Head Jenny Echevarria. “We at Globe will continue to recreate our products, services, rewards and experiences so it remains relevant, unique especially in these extraordinary times.”

Know more about this year’s National G Day by downloading the Globe Rewards app and Globe At Home app.