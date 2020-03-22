Globe gives data boost with Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi’s HOMESURF199

The first and most important thing that every parent wants to do is to keep their family safe, healthy, and happy. But with the health crisis facing Filipinos today, and the social upheaval in its wake, that may feel like an impossible task. The current climate of fear and uncertainty makes each day a struggle to stay in control of the welfare of the whole family. And more and more everyone seems to agree that home — away from danger, free from harm — is the most secure place to be.

With schools closed indefinitely and many working parents sidelined or trying to do their jobs from home, families find themselves needing ways to stay pleasantly busy at home while keeping updated on the situation outside and also staying connected to other loved ones.

During these uncertain times, Globe At Home is taking steps to help you adjust to the new realities that we now face together. That’s why beginning March 21, HomeSURF199 will receive a big data boost, so you need not worry too much about your data allocation running-out, and have a more worry-free stay at home.

From 22GB, you will now have access to up to 30GB of data (23GB open access + 1GB of Youtube daily) valid for 7 days until April 21, 2020. With HomeSURF199, you can do office work, take classes online, manage your business, learn new skills, and have video calls with your families and friends. Furthermore, to arm yourself with the right information to keep your family safe, you can also access the official sites of the Department of Health (DOH) and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRMMC) free of any data charges.

“Globe At Home understands that this is the time when everyone in the family needs to stay connected and safe at home,” said Winsley Bangit, VP and Head of Globe at Home Prepaid. “We hope that with this gesture, we can continue our role in providing more Filipino homes with affordable and quality Internet access to help them power through these challenging times.”

Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi customers may avail of HomeSURF199 and other HomeSURF and HomeWATCH promos via the Globe At Home App which can be downloaded for free via Google Play Store or the App Store.