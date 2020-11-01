Globe Hope Bank presents inspiring stories to uplift the spirits

Facing various crises such as typhoons, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions is not a new thing for Filipinos but their resilience is currently being put to test by the pandemic. As such, many feel some level of anxiety and fear as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, living conditions deteriorate, and families and individuals suffer from economic difficulties, among other reasons.

Since most people cannot be physically present to help and spread cheer to friends and loved ones all the time, Globe is providing an opportunity to reach out to those who need emotional comfort through Hope Bank. Hope Bank is a safe online space that serves as a venue for everyone to share inspiring stories and messages to uplift the spirits of those suffering from depression, stress, and other forms of mental health problems.

As part of Hope Bank, Globe launched the Kwento ng Tagumpay campaign which features real stories of individuals whose determination and perseverance enabled them to triumph against the devastating effects of the pandemic and allowed them to make a difference in the lives of others. The stories encourage people to look at the positive side of things and move forward.

Jumpstarting the campaign are JM Magalona, a model turned tapsilogan owner; Pocholo Gonzales, known as the voice dubmaster of the Philippines, who resorted to teaching voice acting lessons online; Gela Penites, a diver and a community supporter who helped the community raise funds by building their own online shops; and Ysabelle Sarayba, owner of an online shop that sells woven materials to help the Itneg community in Abra.

“This is the first time for most of us to experience an economic recession as bad as this one and to suffer from prolonged crisis. A lot may be feeling anxious and need support. With Hope Bank, we feel that Globe can be of help to Fiiipinos who are in this kind of predicament. We welcome everyone to join the Hope Bank community so that together we can spread positivity, share triumphs amidst adversity, and get our resiliency back,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

Aside from inspiring stories, the Hope Bank Facebook Community accepts messages of positivity and hope in various forms, may it be through art, music, poetry, video, or feel-good quotes. To contribute, members can post messages using hashtag #StartANewDay both on their personal profiles and in the group.

For a long time, Globe has been an advocate of mental health and is committed to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 3 on Good Health and Well-Being. It has partnered with organizations like UP Diliman Psychosocial Services (UPD PsycServ) and New Good Feelings (NGF) Mindstrong’s HOPELINE 2919 for free counseling or psychotherapy services.