Globe launches better voice call experience with VoLTE & VoWiFi

Globe is launching its Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) service along with Voice Over WiFi (VoWiFi) that aims to improve voice call experience for its customers. These services will initially be available in NCR and to selected customers on May 14, 2020.

With the VoLTE technology in place, Globe customers, instead of relying on the older 3G to handle their calls, can now enjoy the advantages of a 4G LTE network. Calls made over VoLTE are clearer because of a high-definition voice quality, especially if both parties are on VoLTE.

VoLTE also allows for faster time to connect compared to the usual calls via 2G and 3G. The time it takes to set up a call is faster by one to five seconds, which can be vital during emergency situations. Another benefit of VoLTE is the simultaneous use of voice and data. As both can now run on the LTE network, multi-tasking becomes a breeze and sharing information from the web or apps while on a call is now made possible.

VoWiFi or WiFi calling, on the other hand, extends network coverage in areas with poor signal quality allowing calls to be routed over Wi-Fi instead of a 2G/3G/LTE network, without the need for any app. Subscribers can use WiFi calling to make and receive important calls as long as they have good Wi-Fi connection.

Similarly, overall voice call experience is better with WiFi calling with customers also enjoying the benefits of high-definition quality calls and faster call connection time.

“The VoLTE service will allow us to maximize our LTE network resources providing our customers with seamless and better communication experience. We understand that the people’s need to be constantly connected have heightened, especially during this period of community quarantine and Globe is steadfast in its commitment to continuously improve our services,” Albert de Larrazabal, Globe Chief Commercial Officer said.

When making a VoLTE or a WiFi call, customers’ mobile data will not be consumed. A subscriber only needs an LTE signal to make a VoLTE call while WiFi calling only needs a WiFi network. More importantly, no additional charges will be made on top of regular voice call rates or subscriptions when using the VoLTE and WiFi calling.

VoLTE and WiFi calling will initially be available to selected Globe Postpaid customers including business customers, with supported devices from Samsung, Huawei and some Nokia models. VoWiFi, on the other hand, is available to Samsung mobile devices.