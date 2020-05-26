Globe mobile customers enjoy access to GCash App even without load

More than half of the Philippine population may unlock the immense benefits of digital finance, as GCash, the leading mobile wallet in the country will now be available to Globe customers free of data charges.

Close to 90M Filipinos may benefit from accessing the App even without load. This will help them transact with merchants, pay bills, and transfer money to their loved ones amid the Covid-19 situation.

As the community quarantine limits mobility to reduce the risk of transmission, Filipinos are highly encouraged to leverage digital technologies for their daily needs. Hence, the use of mobile payments is expected to be a huge part of the new normal.

With the collaboration, Globe customers may use their GCash app to avail of the following GCash services even without load: Buy Load, Pay Bills, Express Send, Pay QR, Manage Credit, KKB, Request Money, Send Money with Clip, Angpao, GCash Forest, and Cash In through Linked Accounts. This aims to provide more convenient access to the GCash app for Globe customers.

Our goal has always been to provide finance for all, and by offering GCash app access with no data charges to Globe customers, we are empowering close to 90 million Filipinos to join the financial landscape, which is highly needed during these challenging times,” GCash Chief Technology and Operations Officer Pebbles Sy said.

Aside from being a mobile wallet, the GCash app provides a full range of financial services. It enables users to transfer money to their loved ones, pay for bills and government dues, transact with merchants either online or offline, and allows them to save money with better-than-industry rates. Likewise, GCash allows users to invest in money market funds, avail of affordable insurance policies, and even support humanitarian aid during the health crisis.

The pandemic has forced an accelerated digital adoption in the Philippines. According to the Digital 2020 April Statshot report of Hootsuite and We Are Social, the Philippines showed increased reliance on the internet with 64 percent of Filipino internet users reported spending more time on social media, while 23 percent of users shared that they are spending more time shopping online.

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

