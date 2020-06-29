Globe Platinum Customers Send Tokens of Gratitude to Frontliners through their Digital Assistant, Thea

0 comment

As many slowly shift back to their normal routines, Globe Platinum has made it easier for customers to show their gratitude for the country’s frontliners who continue to lead the battle against the pandemic.

From June 15 to September 15, Platinum customers can chat with Thea, their Digital Assistant on the Facebook Messenger app, and select the beneficiary they want to delight and the tokens they want to send. On top of that, they can personalize their tokens of gratitude by having their names written on the tags provided.

The first batch of beneficiaries will include our brave COVID-19 medical staff from The Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC), and The Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC), as well as our tireless PNP officers at select Metro Manila checkpoints. As for the tokens of gratitude, Platinum customers can send our heroes sweet treats, such as a box of cookies from The Cookie Bar Manila, cups of milk tea from CoCo, a box of doughnuts from JCo, or a pack of pretzels from Auntie Anne’s.

For those who decide to show their gratitude through Thea, the first token will be compliments of Globe Platinum. Should they wish to send more for their chosen beneficiary, Thea is ready to assist and they can complete the purchase through GCash or bank transfer.

One thoughtful act, no matter how small or big, can go a long way. Globe Platinum supports its subscribers in leading extraordinary lives by touching other people along the way.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

United Maritime Training Center turns to Epson to meet its printing needs

Team Orange 0 comments
For maritime training centers, providing an excellent learning experience for future seafarers requires relevant course designs, exceptional faculty, as well as state-of-the-art facilities and equipment. These elements will help develop…

Card payment partners charge 2.58% convenience fee for GCash cash-in via MasterCard/VISA bank card

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
The card payment partners of GCash will charge a minimal convenience fee of 2.58 percent for cash-in via MasterCard/VISA bank card services starting July 6, 2020. The fee is a…

Straight Up at Seda BGC opens from lunchtime onwards

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Straight Up at Seda BGC re-opens as a rooftop restaurant and lounge that is open from lunchtime onwards. In strict adherence to general safety and prevention measures, the hotel’s highest…

Find the Best TV for Family Bonding at the Devant Flagship Store Grand Launch on Lazada

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Being quarantined at home opens up endless opportunities for meaningful bonding. From conversations at the dinner table to hours spent together in front of the TV, any activity that brings…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone