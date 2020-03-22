Globe postpaid customers may suspend their monthly spending limit

Globe is giving its Postpaid and Platinum customers an option to suspend their monthly spending limit. This is in response to the surge in demand for voice and mobile data, as work and study from home arrangements are implemented in Luzon and other parts of the country.

We understand how our customers’ current situation requires high reliance on continuous mobile services such as voice and data especially among those who need to work or study at home because of the enhanced community quarantine. We would like to help our postpaid customers stay connected by providing them with a way to suspend their spending limit as these times may call for it,” said Rebecca Eclipse, Globe Chief Customer Experience Officer.

Spending limit is a special feature that helps customers take better control of their postpaid spending. It is the maximum amount that can be used for services when one has exceeded the monthly plan, in order to stay within budget and avoid bill shock. Customers will be sent a text message with instructions on how to suspend their spending limit to help cope with the increase in connectivity needs during this period.

Aside from this, Globe has provided a 30-day bill payment extension to all mobile postpaid customers. To help manage and monitor their usage, customers will still continue to receive billing notifications.

To reduce physical contact and help protect customers, Globe has also temporarily stopped sending printed billing statements and will instead send the latest bill via SMS or text message.

Customers may download and use the GlobeOne app and Globe At Home app to make it easy to track down data usage and subscribe to offers. Connectivity is essential at this time and Globe is continuing efforts in coming up with measures to empower its customers in the security and safety of their homes.

