Recreate the Way We Learn: Globe Prepares Students for the New School Year with Go50 and GoTOK

A completely new learning platform awaits students this upcoming school year with the shift to digital learning. By foregoing face-to-face classes, they are not only faced with the challenge of having the right mindset to adjust with the changes, but also having the sufficient tools to keep up with their online classes and everything that comes with it.

In a changing world, Globe is steadfast in its commitment to make quality learning and self-improvement accessible for everyone online and in real life. That’s why it has introduced special Go promos for students and the GoTOK series.

Special Go Promos for Students

To ensure that no student gets left behind, Globe Prepaid has launched a special promo that’s made bigger, better, and more affordable for the needs of every student.

Recreate the way you learn with Go50 for Students that comes with 5GB of open access data; 1GB of data for GoLEARN apps that include YouTube Learning, Wikipedia, Google Suite, CourseHero, Canva, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Spotify; 1 GB of free GoWiFi access; and unlimited texts to all networks. The promo is valid for 3 days and even comes with a free 3-month subscription to Shaw Academy or Canva Pro.

For students who want to make their promo last longer, Globe also offers Go70 for Students that is valid for 5 days and has the same features as Go50. Register to Go50 and Go70 for Students exclusively via the GCash app and attend your online classes, download and access learning materials, and get in touch with your teachers and classmates with ease.

The GoTOK Series and Masterclass

Globe is also bringing learning beyond the (online) classroom and into popular online platforms through its GoTOK series. Learn from local personalities as they share useful tips and tricks on fitness, beauty, business, and so much more on Globe’s TikTok page. The GoTok series is a sneak peek to the full classes that you can attend by signing up on the globe.com.ph portal. Through these classes, you can be inspired to try new things and become a better version of yourself!

The 4th GoTOK episode already went live on TikTok where makeup artists Jigs Mayuga and Kat Gumabao talked about, you guessed it right, beauty! In the masterclass last September 16, they will also highlight how makeup and skin care go together in bringing out the natural you and share helpful tips in taking extra care of your skin, and embracing your natural beauty.

Following that, photographer JC Gellidon and commercial artist and production house owner Khalil Ramos taught viewers how to shoot like a pro using just basic tools like your phone during the 5th GoTOK episode and the phone photography masterclass.

Aspiring artists must also not miss GoTOK’s 6th episode where they can learn how to make a business out of their craft from YouTuber Penelope Pop. She will share the basics of setting up a design business in this day and age⁠.