Globe provides 30-day bill payment extension for all its postpaid customers nationwide

In light of the impact of COVID-19, Globe is giving all its mobile and broadband customers including business and enterprise clients nationwide an extra 30 days from the due date to settle their monthly bills.

“Globe understands that during these difficult times, the need to be connected and informed on the latest developments in the fight against the global pandemic is very important to everyone. Globe believes the extension of the bill payment will be one less worry for our customers especially during these difficult times,” Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO said.

The move is in support of the government’s call for people especially in Metro Manila to stay at home and practice social distancing to minimize possible exposure to the virus.

To track down data usage, subscribe to offers in order to get more data, or pay bills, Globe customers may download and use the GlobeOne app or the Globe At Home app free of charge. GCash is also an available option to settle their bills at their own convenience.

Aside from the 30-days bill payment extension, Globe has provided free and unlimited internet connection via its GoWiFi services at select hospitals in Metro Manila to help medical frontliners, patients and their loved ones remain connected and informed. GoWiFi is available at the following locations until April 15, 2020:

MANILA

Chinese General Hospital

Metropolitan Medical Center

Philippine General Hospital

Manila Doctors Hospital

QualiMed Manila – PGH Area

Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center

Ospital ng Tondo

Ospital ng Maynila

MAKATI

Ospital ng Makati

TAGUIG

Manila Naval Hospital

St. Luke’s Medical Center – Global City

PASIG

The Medical City

Pasig City General Hospital

SAN JUAN

Cardinal Santos Hospital

San Juan Medical Center

QUEZON CITY

Philippine Heart Center

Lung Center of the Philippines

National Kidney and Transplant Institute

St. Luke’s Medical Center

Capitol Medical Center

Globe customers can also access the official sites of the Department of Health (DOH) and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRMMC) free of data charges to stay updated on the latest pronouncements coming from the government on COViD-19.

Likewise, Globe and TM customers who subscribed to KonsultaMD may get in touch with a doctor via the 79880 telehealth hotline without incurring mobile call charges. KonsultaMD has removed the P1 per minute charge for calls to the 79880 mobile hotline to make it easier for the public to avail of medical advice anytime they want to. Aside from convenience, this service aims to decongest hospitals and immediately get medical advice especially on symptoms of COVID-19.

As more companies implement telecommuting and work from home, Globe continues to remind customers to be conscientious when using the internet by avoiding the use of torrent as this practice hogs bandwidth and negatively impacts other internet users.

Globe customers may access the following links for more information:

Globe One: https://glbeone.page.link/MyBiz

Globe At Home: www.facebook.com/globeathome/

GCash:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/ph/app/gcash/id520020791

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details

Globe MyBusiness: m.me/Globemybusiness.