Globe provides free unli call, text to all Globe Prepaid/TM customers in Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Sur

Globe is giving free unlimited calls and texts to Globe/TM for three days to all its prepaid customers in Catanduanes, Albay and Camarines Sur to help them get in touch with their loved ones. The three provinces are among the hardest hit by Typhoon Rolly.

Globe Prepaid customers will also get 50MB for surfing while TM users can enjoy 50 texts to all networks. Likewise, Globe Prepaid/TM customers will have P30 worth of IDD credits with seven-day validity that will allow them to place calls to North America and Asia Pacific for P2.50 per minute; and to Middle East and Europe for P5 per minute.

Similar to Globe Prepaid, Globe Postpaid will extend the same amount of IDD credits to its customers so they can reach out to loved ones abroad. Globe Postpaid is also suspending credit actions and barring of calls from November 3 to 9 for those with unpaid bills so that its subscribers can continuously use their mobile service regardless of account payment status. In addition, those who want to temporarily suspend their assigned spending limit may text SL LIFT to 268201 on or before November 5.

For Broadband, Globe At Home Postpaid users will get free 20GB of data for 15 days seeded to their Globe mobile subscriptions while Globe Home Prepaid WiFi customers will have free 5GB of data for 3 days. Globe will also reverse charges in the bills of Postpaid customers corresponding to the days when they have experienced no connection.

Meanwhile, anyone who wants to assist the victims of the calamity may use their Globe Rewards points to donate to Ayala Foundation. All funds gathered will be used to support ongoing relief operations for affected families in Albay, Batangas, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Oriental Mindoro, Quezon and Sorsogon. Globe has already mobilized its disaster relief teams to extend assistance to Tiwi and Malinao in Albay; and Sagnay, Calabanga and Lagonoy in Camarines Sur.

Donations are also accepted through the GCash App by tapping Pay Bills, Others, and selecting #RollyPHAid.

Globe’s Jeepney WiFi which provides Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging, and Libreng WiFi are already deployed in Camarines Sur. Globe’s Jeepney WiFi will be available in the following areas:

Globe will add more Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging, and Libreng WiFI sites as the need arises.