Globe recreates the holiday season with #ChristmasWeLove Live Pop-Up

Christmas is one of the most awaited events in the Philippines. The holiday rush can be felt as early as September, with Christmas songs playing in malls and people already planning parties and shopping for gifts. This year might look a little different with the pandemic still going on, but Globe is reminding everyone that the Christmas we love is still here in the warmth of the family, the traditions we honor, and the connections we’ve made.

Globe is ushering the holiday season with #ChristmasWeLove, a series of live digital pop-ups featuring fun activities so families and friends can still celebrate even when they’re apart. For its first initiative, Globe held Carol-oke Night, an evening of carols with Morissette, Darren Espanto, Gabbi Garcia, and Khalil Ramos. The live pop-up was hosted by Nikko Ramos and Bea Fabregas- Ramos.

The year may be tough but Globe is recreating the holidays so we can still feel the Christmas spirit. With #ChristmasWeLove Live Pop-Up events, we hope to remind everyone that we can still celebrate and send each other love from the comfort of our homes,” says Globe Consumer Business Head Issa Guevarra-Cabreira.

In Carol-oke Night, Darren Espanto sang “Dying Inside to Hold You,” his newest holiday single “Believe in Christmas,” and the classic “All I Want For Christmas is You.” Meanwhile, Garcia and Ramos played the game Fast-ko and sang Ben&Ben’s “Bibingka.” Morissette closed the show with a powerful performance of “Panaginip,” “Begin,” and “This is Christmas.” Viewers were encouraged to sing along and dedicate the songs to their loved ones in the comments section, which were flashed during the live pop-up on Facebook.

Carol-oke Night is the first of a series of live pop-ups that Globe is hosting in the weeks leading up to Christmas. The next will be a Holi-Game Showcase on December 4. A Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Quiz Night was held last December 11, while the MMFF Night with the Stars will be held on December 18. The live pop-ups will culminate with a K-Pop Kristmas on December 21. All the events will be held on Globe’s Facebook page.

The country may be practicing social distancing guidelines but Globe is making sure that Filipinos can still feel the togetherness and shared warmth of the #ChristmasWeLove.

