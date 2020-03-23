Globe strengthens efforts to aid healthcare frontliners with P5M donation via Globe Rewards

Solidifying its support to healthcare workers and institutions, Globe called for its loyal customers to join in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by donating their Globe Rewards points to the PGH Medical Foundation, Inc.

In line with this, the telco giant extended the validity of Globe Rewards points earned in 2019 from March 31 to June 30, 2020 so customers can continue to enjoy using their points to stay connected or donate their points to the foundation while staying #SafeAtHome. Donated points shall be used to provide much-needed test kits, alcohol, and complete sets of personal protective equipment (PPEs) such as surgical masks, face shields, and surgical gowns. Globe Rewards also made an initial pledge of P5M in cash donation to augment PGH’s supplies and support the tireless efforts of its healthcare frontliners.

“The circumstances that we face today require the solidarity and cooperation of everyone more than ever,” said Ernest Cu, President and CEO at Globe. “By giving our customers the opportunity to donate their Rewards points to a greater cause, we wish to reiterate the importance of standing and working together, despite the challenges of social distancing and limitation of resources.”

Last March 5, Globe also donated Php P5M worth of surgical masks to the Philippine Red Cross. Further, it has provided free unli internet connection via its GoWiFi services since March 13 to 68 public and private hospitals across the country. Mobile and broadband customers are also encouraged to stay updated on the developments on COVID-19 with access to the official sites of DOH, NDRRMC and PIA free of data charges.

Download the Globe Rewards app to donate to the PGH Medical Foundation.