Globe strengthens efforts to aid healthcare frontliners with P5M donation via Globe Rewards

0 comment

Solidifying its support to healthcare workers and institutions, Globe called for its loyal customers to join in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by donating their Globe Rewards points to the PGH Medical Foundation, Inc.

In line with this, the telco giant extended the validity of Globe Rewards points earned in 2019 from March 31 to June 30, 2020 so customers can continue to enjoy using their points to stay connected or donate their points to the foundation while staying #SafeAtHome. Donated points shall be used to provide much-needed test kits, alcohol, and complete sets of personal protective equipment (PPEs) such as surgical masks, face shields, and surgical gowns. Globe Rewards also made an initial pledge of P5M in cash donation to augment PGH’s supplies and support the tireless efforts of its healthcare frontliners.

The circumstances that we face today require the solidarity and cooperation of everyone more than ever,” said Ernest Cu, President and CEO at Globe. “By giving our customers the opportunity to donate their Rewards points to a greater cause, we wish to reiterate the importance of standing and working together, despite the challenges of social distancing and limitation of resources.”

Last March 5, Globe also donated Php P5M worth of surgical masks to the Philippine Red Cross. Further, it has provided free unli internet connection via its GoWiFi services since March 13 to 68 public and private hospitals across the country. Mobile and broadband customers are also encouraged to stay updated on the developments on COVID-19 with access to the official sites of DOH, NDRRMC and PIA free of data charges.

Download the Globe Rewards app to donate to the PGH Medical Foundation.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Teleport committed to moving cargo, focuses on moving medical supplies for frontliners

Team Orange 0 comments
In view of the travel restrictions imposed by Malaysia and other countries, Teleport, the cargo and logistics platform of AirAsia, is focusing its operations on transporting medical aid and protective…

LISTEN: Lukas Graham releases new song “Scars”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum artist Lukas Graham shares emotive new track “Scars” on Warner Records. About the song, Lukas explains, “Scars come in many shapes and forms. The physical ones are…

Netflix’s NEVER HAVE I EVER – A new coming-of-age series from Mindy Kaling, premieres April 27

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Never Have I Ever, a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving…

Globe gives data boost with Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi’s HOMESURF199

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
The first and most important thing that every parent wants to do is to keep their family safe, healthy, and happy. But with the health crisis facing Filipinos today, and…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone