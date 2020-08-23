Globe, TM customers get free data access to TESDA online courses

Globe and TM subscribers may now sharpen their technical skills or learn more online while staying at home without worrying about data connectivity cost.

With the partnership between Globe and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), all Globe and TM subscribers are given free data access to the TESDA Online Program (TOP) at https://www.e-tesda.gov.ph/. They can visit the site anytime they want using their Globe or TM – powered mobile device even without load and without incurring any data charges.

TOP is an open educational resource that aims to make technical vocational education and training (TVET) more accessible to Filipino citizens and widen their chances of employment or sources of livelihood. It offers free online courses such as Computer Systems Servicing National Certificate (NC) II, Food Processing NC II, Bread and Pastry NC II, Housekeeping NC II and other courses from sectors such as automotive, agriculture, entrepreneurship, healthcare, among others.

TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña expressed his gratitude to Globe for helping TESDA reach more Filipinos in need of the agency’s services. “We are glad to have this opportunity of serving more Filipinos in line with our guiding principle, “TESDA Abot Lahat”. Now, our services can reach even our kababayan without having to pay for data costs. Indeed, this is a very special milestone,” he said.

On the other hand, Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications, said: “With the uncertainties that we are facing, we need to be prepared to take on new challenges, making it important to continuously learn and explore new ways of doing things. By making TESDA’s online courses more accessible through free data, our Globe and TM customers will have another opportunity to improve their skills.”

Earlier, Globe also provided free data access to the Department of Education’s (DepEd) online learning platform called DepEd Commons, to encourage educators and learners to take advantage of supplementary online instructional materials. It contains online review materials and Open Educational Resources authored by public school teachers who are subject matter experts. Teachers can retain, reuse, revise, remix, and redistribute the content by blending it with a learning management system to deliver a distance learning modality.

Globe is a strong advocate of quality education which is one of the 10 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that the company has committed to support. In line with the new normal, Globe is pushing for digital learning by providing connectivity to learners and teachers.

*Free access does not cover the materials, courses and other resources that may be accessed through links outside the TOP website such as videos uploaded on video sharing platforms and courses and links by partners and other organizations.