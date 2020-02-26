Globe unveils Samsung S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip postpaid plans

Experience your next breakthrough with the newest installation to the iconic Samsung Galaxy Series and Globe’s ThePLAN and ThePLATINUM plans.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, consisting of S20, S20+ and the new S20 Ultra, raises the bar higher with unmatched specs designed to challenge the limits of mobile photography and performance.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra shatters global records with its 108MP quad rear cameras with 100x SuperZoom and 40MP selfie camera. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ are packed with 12MP cameras with 64MP sensors (1/1.7-inch) for up to 30x digital zoom. All three phones are equipped with revolutionary 8K 24fps video recording capable of capturing ultra-high resolution images ranging up to 33MP. The entire series also packs with high-capacity 5000mAH battery, 12GB + 128GB internal memory, and the signature Samsung Wireless PowerShare for reverse charging.

The beginning of the new decade also hails Samsung’s newest bold move in the rebirth of the foldable phone trend – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The Z Flip improves on its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Fold’s foldable size for a better experience in device holding, and boasts a 6.7” full screen capability designed with Ultra Thin Glass technology.

Get ready to #OwnIt with Globe and the new Samsung S20 series and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Pre-order the Samsung S20 series with Globe’s ThePLAN 1499 via the Globe Online Shop (shop.globe.com.ph) until February 25, 2020. Postpaid and Platinum customers may also take home their own Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with ThePLAN 1799 and ThePLATINUM Plan 3799 via the Globe Online Shop or visiting the nearest Globe store.

Learn more about ThePLAN and ThePLATINUM plan offerings for the new Samsung S20 and Galaxy Z Flip series via globe.com.ph.