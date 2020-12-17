Gloc-9 and Lirah savor the moment with Mang Tomas’ Macho Rap

Some matches are just made in heaven, as confirmed by the latest collab of OPM legend Gloc-9 and rising pop artist Lirah, Macho Rap. With the angas vibe of Gloc-9 blending harmoniously with the saccharine sounds of Lirah’s vocals, the song definitely dropped some serious sizzle to the local music scene.

The seamless symbiosis of the artists musical styles is a delicious reminder of how Mang Tomas blends so effortlessly when pairing with any ulam. It was precisely this reason that made it such an easy choice for Gloc-9 to rep the flag of Mang Tomas.

“As a creative, I gotta have a full stomach to keep the juices going, said the artist. And there is no better fuel for my appetite than having Mang Tomas on any and every meal I eat.”

When it comes to ulam, combination is everything. The multi-platinum rapper knows the importance of having a macho ganado sarsa to make his meals taste that much better.

“You gotta have Mang Tomas on your food, its almost impossible to eat without it. I have to be quick on my toes when I write my raps, so it helps that Mang Tomas always gets me excited to eat. Kahit nga kanin lang na may Mang Tomas, solve na ako,” the rapper said.

Being an icon of Philippine music, Gloc-9 says he needs the most iconic Filipino condiment brand to make every gathering complete. The rapper trusts in the rock-solid reputation of Mang Tomas as an all around sarsa that can bring a macho ganado eating experience for any ulam.

The macho ganado fest doesnt end here. An accompanying music video is about to drop, featuring none other than Benjie and Andre Paras, as well as comedian Kat Galang.

Machor Rap is available for streaming on all digital platforms like Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, and Youtube Music in 240 countries worldwide.