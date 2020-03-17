Go cashless and use GCash Scan-to-Pay to avoid COVID-19

Amidst the on going pandemic, one way to lessen the stress is to go cashless. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), paper money can carry the viruses and bacteria that they contract with for as long as nine days at room temperature. The government also suggested that going cashless for your transactions help you avoid getting contaminated from deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

To take precautionary measures on the spread of the dreaded disease, we were advised to regularly sanitize our hands whenever we are handling money, or better yet, use contactless payments instead.

Despite Metro Manila’s “lockdown”, it’s a good thing that I can still do my groceries from GCash partner like Puregold or from a nearby 7-eleven convenience stores, both of which use the Scan-to-Pay (STP) via Barcode payment system. To use the STP via Barcode, I only need to generate a unique barcode via the GCash apps and have the cashier scan the code via the scanner guns.

Speaking of Puregold, Globe partnered with Puregold and recently launched the Puregold Mobile app. It was designed to take our grocery shopping experience to another level with features such as item barcode scanning, store pickup, and real-time updates on order status and stock replenishing.

Aside from this, as a GCash user, I can also use its digital wallet to purchase medicines and/or vitamins from Mercury Drug, and meals at different restaurants and food kiosks nationwide.

