Chocoholics around the country, rejoice!

Goldilocks, the country’s number one bakeshop is delighted to announce the return of the fan-favorite ALL-ABOUT CHOCOLATE cake! Now back with its improved design!

Enjoy this deliciously fudgy and creamy creation at Goldilocks stores Nationwide!

For more information, you may follow @GoldilocksPH on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or visit the official Goldilocks website at www.goldilocks.com.ph