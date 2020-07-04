Goldilocks introduce its newest additions to their acclaimed PinoyDeli meals!

As the “new normal” is slowly accepted all over the country, eager Filipinos are finally allowed to go back to work given they follow specific social distancing guidelines.

Along with the return to the workforce is a return to bringing packed meals, that is why Goldilocks the country’s number one bakeshop is proud to introduce the newest additions to their acclaimed PinoyDeli meals!

Indulge in delicious pre-packed meals such as Beef Caldereta, Kare-Kare, Boneless Chicken, Dinuguan, Korean Beef Bulgogi, and Chicken Teriyaki, all of which come with a side of white rice and simply need to be heated in a microwave to enjoy!

Grab these and other goodies at select Goldilock Full Stores in the Philippines, namely; Shaw, Pasong Tamo, Robinsons Manila, SM 1, SM Valenzuela, SM Mall of Asia, Gatchalian Paranaque, GMA Kamuning, Alphaland Southgate, Marikina Concepcion, Market Market, Espana, SM Megamall, SM Bicutan, SM San Lazaro, SM Masinag and various Bakeshops which include; Rosario Pasig, Parang Marikina, Cogeo, Antipolo 1, Tanay, Montalban, Waltermart North EDSA, Waltermart Makati, 11th Ave. Caloocan, JP Rizal, Waterfun Taguig, Masangkay, Scout Borromeo, Casimiro Las Pinas

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

