Goldilocks celebrates Father’s Day for the whole month of June

With the reality of the new normal settling in, Filipinos have begun to adopt new methods to survive in a country still battling a pandemic. With major forms of public transportation still not available, many have opted to use bicycles and other eco-friendly alternatives as a means to get around.

For Cornelio M. Mejia, a Nursing Assistant and Frontliner, it meant riding a bike to work despite being physically impaired.

When asked to further describe her Father, Cornelio’s daughter, Anvarin said “Papa is hardworking and responsible. He is a funny, easy-going kind of person and a very understanding one. He also loves to carry and cuddle with Ara, his granddaughter.”

“Even when he is on his duty, we always finds time to chat every day, and when he’s at home, we spend time eating dinner and would often order a midnight snack together,” she added.

When asked if she had a special message for her Father, Anvarin said “I thank Papa for his many sacrifices and for being an understanding father to us.”

Goldilocks, the country’s number one bakeshop, sees the sacrifice that fathers like Cornelio are making every day. To honor their sacrifice, they are surprising fathers like him with a special Premium Chocolate Mousse Cake made especially for Father’s Day.

Goldilocks is celebrating Father’s Day for the whole month of June because our Dads deserve more than just a day of celebration for their love and care. With the desire to celebrate hardworking Frontliners like Cornello Mejia and his family, Goldilocks will be sending cakes to deserving families throughout the month.