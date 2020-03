As Lent is a time for penance and reflection, Goldilocks, the country’s number one bakeshop, highlights their special meals which are perfect for this season.

Giveyourself more options this Lenten season with Goldilocks’ Rellenong Bangus and Bangus Belly Sinigang Meals!

Grab these seasonal meals and other goodies at any Goldilocks Foodshop in Luzon!