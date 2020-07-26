Goldilocks highlights the return of their Themed Cakes in stores!

0 comment

Themes are a great way to add magic to any celebration!

Goldilocks, the country’s number one bakeshop, is highlighting the return of their Themed Cakes in stores! Returning designs include fan favorites such as the Rainbow Unicorn, Safari Adventure, and much more!


Make your next get together extra special with Goldilocks Theme Cakes. Grab these and your favorite treats from select Goldilocks stores across Luzon.

For more information, you may follow @GoldilocksPH on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or visit the official Goldilocks website at www.goldilocks.com.ph

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

