Goldilocks | Love in the time of COVID-19

0 comment

We live in unusual and challenging times. What we are going through now with the fight against an unseen enemy has definitely altered the way we live; it has changed the way we work, the way we learn, the way we socialize and even the way we celebrate. Those who are most keenly affected by this pandemic are our brave frontliners and their families.

Isel Dalmino, a healthcare provider in Cardinal Santos Medical Center, San Juan, is one of the many heroes in the frontlines. She and many other brave souls in the healthcare system will not be able to spend Mother’s Day with their moms and families, as they are constantly working to combat the Covid-19 virus. However, she draws strength and inspiration from her mother whose life lessons she carries with her every day.

Isel describes her mother Marites as strong, selfless, and supportive. While Marites understands the importance of her daughter’s oath to be a healthcare professional, she naturally worries and cares about the safety and health of her daughter. Isel shared how her mother has prepared her for the challenges she is taking on right now. “I am thankful for how she raised us,” she said, referring to Marites. “She taught us to be strong and smart, and made sure that we can take care of ourselves. Thank you, Mama.”

Goldilocks honors the sacrifice of these brave frontliners and wanted to help them celebrate Mother’s Day amidst these challenges. Goldilocks surprised mommy Marites with a cake to celebrate Mother’s Day in advance. “Thank you so much Goldilocks for making this advance Mother’s Day celebration possible and extra special!” Isel shares.

Goldilocks is celebrating mothers for the whole month of May because our moms definitely deserve more than just a day of celebration for their love and care. With the desire to make frontliners like Isel and her family happy, Goldilocks will be sending cakes to some deserving families throughout the month.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Samsung Promo | Put Mom in the Picture this Mother’s Day #withGalaxy

Team Orange 0 comments
Moms work hard to make life’s special moments even more memorable. From first steps to birthday parties to cherished holiday celebrations, Moms are always there—capturing our greatest memories and documenting…

realme Philippines to launch sub-10k powerhouse realme 6i on May 13

Team Orange 0 comments Events
realme Philippines, the lifestyle partner of the youth, will unleash power yet again in the sub-10k mobile phone segment on May 13 with the launch of its first contender from…

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Netflix’s Reco-MOM-dations inspired by your favorite on-screen moms

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
This Mother’s Day, invite your family to step into your world for the day with the onscreen moms you love the most — from Ali and Lorelai to Joyce and…

Sud shares sneak peek of upcoming album with new single “Sagutan”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
SUD may have found themselves releasing music at a strange time—in the middle of a pandemic lockdown—but the hard-working band didn’t let that slow them down. Following the release of…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone