Make the Year of The Rat extra sweet with a Mickey Mouse themed Goldilocks cake!

Many Filipinos welcome the Chinese New Year with many practices that are said to bring good luck for the coming year. Traditions such as Dragon and Lion Dances, AngPao, fireworks, and delicious tikoy cakes are staples during this celebration.

Goldilocks, the country’s number one bakeshop, is happy to release their limited-edition Chinese New Year Theme Cake made especially for the year of the Metal Rat. There is no better way to celebrate than with the world’s most famous mouse, Mickey Mouse!

Goldilocks is the authorizedlicensee of Disney theme cakes in the country.

Make your Chinese New Year celebrations unforgettable and auspicious with Goldilocks!

Grab these and other goodies from January 25-26, 2020 at any Goldilocks Bakeshop stores nationwide.