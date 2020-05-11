Good Kid$ Make Groovy 2020 Comeback with “No Lovin”

0 comment

After the release of their debut EP “LOVELUSTLOSS,” the Good Kid$ are back to groove it up this 2020 with their latest single “No Lovin.”

The upbeat track brings back the funk and soul, as the rapper-producer duo throw it back to their earlier ‘groovy’ days, highlighting what they do best in production and writing about youthful experiences.

Talking about the song, rapper Gaby Singson says “Often times, we can treat people poorly even if they have shown genuine interest towards us. This song conveys how much past experiences such as those have helped me grow into the person I am today.”

With its groovy sound, relatable lyrics, and the Good Kid$ magic, folks are in for another good time with this new release.

No Lovin is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer under mustard music.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Travel and explore the world through literature

Team Orange 0 comments
The Department of Tourism recently announced that international travel is unlikely this year. But that doesn’t mean you can’t explore foreign shores altogether. Digital travel platform Agoda.com has found a…

Zoom Acquires Keybase and Announces Goal of Developing the Most Broadly Used Enterprise End-to-End Encryption Offering

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and Keybase recently announced that Zoom has acquired Keybase, a secure messaging and file-sharing service. The acquisition of this exceptional team of security and…

GCash provides more affordable digital insurance products amid COVID-19 situation

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
The coronavirus diseases 2019 (COVID-19) placed more than half of the world in a state of crisis, with almost every country battling the virus by all means to flatten the…

“Belle Doleur,” “Love Lockdown,” “Malaya” sizzle up iWant’s May lineup

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
iWant turns up the heat this summer season with romances featuring the pairings of Lovi Poe and Zanjoe Marudo, Mylene Dizon and Kit Thompson, and an ensemble movie led by…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone