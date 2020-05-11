Good Kid$ Make Groovy 2020 Comeback with “No Lovin”

After the release of their debut EP “LOVELUSTLOSS,” the Good Kid$ are back to groove it up this 2020 with their latest single “No Lovin.”

The upbeat track brings back the funk and soul, as the rapper-producer duo throw it back to their earlier ‘groovy’ days, highlighting what they do best in production and writing about youthful experiences.

Talking about the song, rapper Gaby Singson says “Often times, we can treat people poorly even if they have shown genuine interest towards us. This song conveys how much past experiences such as those have helped me grow into the person I am today.”

With its groovy sound, relatable lyrics, and the Good Kid$ magic, folks are in for another good time with this new release.

No Lovin is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer under mustard music.