Goodyear Expanding IT Capabilities in the Philippines

Goodyear, one of the world’s largest tire companies and a leading global brand, is expanding its Information Technology (IT) team and capabilities in Manila, Philippines. Manila is a strategic Global Business Services (GBS) center for Goodyear that serves as a solution-oriented, trusted advisor to support its operations around the world.

Goodyear’s GBS IT Delivery Center team in Manila works in collaboration with global IT hubs in Akron, USA; Luxembourg; Singapore; Hanau, Germany and San Paolo, Brazil to provide efficient and effective IT services.

The expansion in Manila will enhance worldwide IT service delivery for the company and provide new job openings for IT professionals in the Philippines. Opportunities are being created in SAP (Systems, Applications, Products), application development, digital operations, cyber security, quality assurance, business intelligence and IT infrastructure.

“At Goodyear, we’ve built our foundation on a commitment to forward-thinking innovation, and we pride ourselves on attracting and retaining the very best talent by fostering new ideas, teamwork, open communication and career advancement opportunities,” said Tifanie Botzer, Director for Goodyear’s Manila IT Delivery Center.

“Joining Goodyear’s GBS IT Delivery Center team in Manila will allow you to grow your career by getting exposure to leading technologies, while becoming part of Goodyear’s global projects and helping drive innovative solutions for future mobility.”