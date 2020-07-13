Google launches Startups Accelerator program to help Filipino startups and businesses

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way people live, work, and do their businesses. Technology has an important part in helping everyone adjust to the new way of life, as well as paving the way for startups and businesses to rethink their strategies to offer innovative services and solve challenges in the new world.

To help local startups adapt to the changes and thrive in these times, Google calls all Filipino entrepreneurs and business innovators to join Google for Startups Accelerator: Southeast Asia. The three-month online accelerator program will run from August 11 to November 12, 2020, gathering tech startups from all over Southeast Asia, including the Philippines. These are the enterprises looking to develop tech-driven solutions for the challenges the public faces today — especially in healthcare, education, finance, and logistics.

Applications are currently ongoing and will remain open until July 19. Successful applicants will be paired with relevant experts from Google and the industry to discuss the challenges their startups are facing and find possible solutions for their businesses. Participants will receive deep mentorship on both business and technical topics, as well as specialized support from Google’s mentor network and access to Google’s AI/ML, Cloud, Android, and Web experts.

In addition to the mentorship and technical support, the program will also offer training and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development for business founders.

“The startups community is important as not only do they provide smart solutions to the challenges we face every day but they help propel the economy forward. We are committed to supporting Filipino startups and one way we’re doing this is through Google’s Startups Accelerator program to help them realize their full potential and seize opportunities ahead,” said Bernadette Nacario, Google Philippines Country Director.

Formerly known as the Google Launchpad Accelerator, the Google for Startups Accelerator program continues the company’s longstanding commitment to empower global startup ecosystems and discover solutions to challenges using Google’s resources in technology, research, and network of people.

Take the next step for your business and innovate your tech solutions. Apply now for the Google Startups Accelerator by visiting this site.