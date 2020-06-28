Google Philippines to hold Pride Conversations online event on YouTube to honor the LGBTQ+ community

As part of the concluding celebration of Pride Month, Google will hold an online event called “Pride Conversations” to create a discussion and champion some of today’s inspiring members of the Filipino LGBTQ+ community. This will be streamed live on Google Philippines YouTube channel on June 30, 2020 at 5:00PM.

The speakers of the event continue to bring pride to the LGBTQ+ community through their achievements in their respective fields. Taking part in the discussion are Antipolo City Barangay Councilor Kristine Ibardolaza; Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery Fellow Dr. Berry Beriña; motorcycle enthusiast and vlogger Gaki Azurin, more popularly known as “GakiMoto”; comedian, host, and YouTube creator Mikey Bustos; and Google Philippines Program Manager Melai Lopez.

“Google is committed to inclusion and this Pride month, we’re excited to share how we always support the LGBTQ+ community in a number of ways–from sustaining a diverse workplace culture, to providing grants, to hosting events around the world to continue the discussion on equality,” said Mervin Wenke, Communications and PR Head for Google Philippines. “We are glad to further show this commitment through our products like Google Maps which is helping enable a virtual Pride March initiative this year.”

A home to LGBTQ+ employees

Google fosters a diverse and inclusive culture where LGBTQ+ employees are respected, celebrated, and empowered. The company ensures that they enjoy the same opportunity to shine, be heard, and succeed in the organization just as much as any other employee. Below are just some of the benefits for Google’s LGBTQ+ employees around the world including the Philippines:

Same-sex health benefits: Google is committed to and provide same-sex health coverage for Googlers and their partners.

Employee assistance program: Google offers free emotional wellbeing support, 24/7, 365 days for Googlers and their dependents, as well as access to free expert information on legal, financial, and other topics. These services are confidential.

Parental leave: A non-birth parent has at least 12 weeks of paid parental leave to spend with a new child (any parent who has a child born or adopted).



A ramp-back policy to help a non-birth parent transition back to work after a long leave is available.

Googlers also have the freedom of establishing their preferred pronouns (he, she, xe, they) so colleagues will know how to best address a LGBTQ+ employee in the workplace to show inclusion and respect.

“At Google, the use of preferred pronouns lives beyond work profiles and email signatures. Before a meeting begins, we may ask each other our preferred pronouns to address our colleagues accordingly and show respect. This demonstrates that LGBTQ+ employees are important and are always included in the discussion,” shares Melai Lopez, a trans woman and a Program Manager at Google Philippines.

Melai adds, “Google encourages us to form and participate in employee resource groups like [email protected] With this, I am able to use my voice to spark necessary conversations in the company and to contribute to the external LGBTQ+ community through high-impact programs and initiatives.”

The “Pride Conversations” live event is part of Google’s initiatives for Pride Month, championing LGBTQ+ personalities whose stories serve as an inspiration for the community. Tune in on June 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM (Ph time) at Google Philippines YouTube channel.