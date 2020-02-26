Gracenote to launch new album “Small World” via Universal Records

Prepare to explore a a whole new world of music as Gracenote launches their newest album ‘Small World.’

The four-piece band is excited to put their latest album out into the
world, as they aim to prove that music makes the world smaller, as they
aim to introduce their music to the OPM scene. The album was produced by one of the promising young music producers today, Nick Lazaro of La Balls studio, who also happens to share musical history with the band.

In celebration of the album’s release, the band is holding the Small World Album Launch on February 29, 2020, 6PM at Eton Centris (admission is FREE). Gracians and OPM fans alike will get the chance to hear the brand new album along with the band’s hits during the launch. Joining Gracenote in the show will be opening acts We Got, Moonwlk, Better Days, and Kurei.

Prior to the album launch, the band has released limited edition album bundles consisting of the CD with an exclusive shirt and poster. While this exclusive bundle has already sold out, fans can expect to buy the CD, more merch to be sold, and other surprises during the event.

While waiting for the album to be released, fans can now head to digital streaming platforms for “Kalawakan Jam,” an interactive listening experience that gives a glimpse of what you can expect from “Small World.”

The “Small World” album will drop on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube
Music, and all digital streaming platforms on February 29, 2020 under
Universal Records.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

