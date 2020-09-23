Great deals on Burgers and Free Cajun Fries with Popeyes’ Monday and Tuesday promos

Start the week right by treating yourself to some of Popeyes’ irresistible Cajun-inspired delights! You are surely in for a poppin’ treat as you get to enjoy more of your favorites with new promos that will be available on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Every Monday from September 14 to November 16, you can avail of the Cajun MOODay Promo where you can get free extra Cajun Fries for every purchase of select Popeyes meals. Enjoy an extra serving of Popeyes’ crispy and flavorful Cajun seasoned fries when you order a one-piece chicken rice meal with fries and drink, three-piece chicken tenders with fries and drink, or any Popeyes Burger with fries and drink.

If that’s not enough, there’s another special promo for you to try. Every Tuesday from September 15 to November 17, you can get the Burger TWOsdays Promo where you can enjoy two of any Popeyes Burgers and save as much as Php 50.

You have the option to choose between the Chicken French Quarter with its perfectly cooked boneless chicken with bacon strips, red peppers, lettuce, and our roasted garlic mayo; the Shrimp Burger with its delicious breaded shrimp patty with a tangy mayonnaise sauce and fresh lettuce; the Fish Burger with its light and flaky whitefish fillet that has been seasoned with a special blend of Cajun spices; or the Chicken Burger with its appetizingly crispy, deep-fried chicken patty with a special BBQ mayo dressing.

You can get both promos by visiting Popeyes for dine-in and take-out or by ordering for pick-up and delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph. Download the Central Delivery app via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store to get exclusive deals on your favorites.

Popeyes is open in ArcoVia City, Alabang Town Center, SM San Lazaro, NU Mall of Asia, Eastwood, SM Southmall, Alimall, Kroma Tower, and Robinsons Place Manila.