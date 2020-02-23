Greenwich Tuna Lasagna Supreme is back (for a while only)!

Foodies everywhere, rejoice!

Greenwich has just announced that the scrumptious Tuna Lasagna Supreme is #nandiTUNAulit! Following last year’s overwhelming response, plus the innumerable requests from its customers, the number one pizza and pasta chain in the country has decided to give Greenwich kabarkadas a special treat by bringing back the crave-worthy Tuna Lasagna Supreme this 2020!

The Tuna Lasagna Supreme is prepared with layers and layers of al-dente lasagna noodles with herby-tangy tomato sauce, tuna chunks, and rich, creamy cheese. This multiple layered pasta is so tasty that pasta fans won’t be able to stop themselves from munching bite after flavorful bite.

“There was such a huge positive reaction from our Greenwich kabarkadas when we introduced the Tuna Lasagna Supreme last year. Since then, we’ve been getting inquiries to put it back on the menu. We value our Greenwich kabarkadas, kaya #nandiTUNAUlit ang Tuna Lasagna Supreme this summer – made with patong-patong na sarap of tuna chunks combined with other delicious ingredients you love in Greenwich’s best-selling Lasagna Supreme,” said Pam Reyes, Greenwich marketing head.

This crave-worthy pasta is only available in stores until April 12, 2020, so catch several servings of it while you can! The Tuna Lasagna Supreme is priced at PhP89 for a la carte, and PhP99 for a meal, at all Greenwich stores nationwide, via delivery at #5-55-55 or greenwichdelivery.com.