Greyson Chance releases deeply personal track “Bad To Myself”

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/musician and LGBTQIA activist Greyson Chance releases “Bad To Myself”, his most personal and raw song yet, along with an accompanying music video via Arista Records.

“Bad To Myself” serves as an admission from Greyson to his fans of his ongoing struggle with anorexia and how he was able to find the strength to begin healing. The video chronicles a dark period of Greyson’s life, showcasing the unraveling of his mental health over the last couple of years. While the track is a glimpse of the trying times Greyson faced, the ultimate message to his fans is that personal struggles can be overcome, especially in the difficult times that exist today.

“Bad To Myself” is produced by Teddy Geiger, who is also the executive producer of his forthcoming album. The track follows the debut single off the record, “Dancing Next To Me,” which MTV praised as a “wonderful surprise” and PAPER Magazine called a “confident step into a new era of Chance’s now decade-long career.”

Of the song and video, Greyson says, “’Bad To Myself’ is truly me at my most vulnerable. I wrote the song with Teddy Geiger last August, which found me in the middle of an exhausting tour schedule; I think I was rounding my 100th show of 2019 around that period. At that time, I was very unhealthy: drinking too much on the road, not eating, not taking care of myself, and especially not checking in on my mental health. You hear stories all the time of artists and musicians struggling while on tour, and it doesn’t really sink in until you see yourself slipping down that hole in real time. The song represents a promise to myself that I would do better and work on becoming healthier. ‘Bad To Myself’ helped me immensely get out of that period of my life, and I hope it helps to raise internal conversations with my fans about their own health, both mental and physical.”

Just before quarantine last January, Greyson completed his headlining portraits World Tour where he performed over 115 shows across North America, Europe and Asia. During the U.S. leg, he partnered with The Ally Coalition, and at each show, the organization introduced attendees to a charity in their respective communities in need of support. Greyson hopes to embark on his next world tour alongside his new album in 2021.