GROHE Dual Tech honors first internationally certified students

Leading global bathroom and kitchen solutions brand GROHE recently awarded its first batch of students who have completed the International Certification module at the GROHE Dual Tech, a training facility made possible through the partnership between GROHE and Don Bosco Youth Center.

A total of 42 graduating students passed the International Certificate on GROHE Standards assessment exams, validating their technical competence in plumbing.

GROHE also inaugurated the newly-constructed public restroom in St. John Bosco Parish Tondo.

Photo shows the first batch of internationally certified students with: (Top row, center, L-R) GROHE vice president training & management development Timo Kurz, GROHE management board member Michael Mager, and global product manager Manfred Kuehn; Don Bosco Tondo Rector Rev. Fr. Gaudencio Carandang Jr., SDB, Don Bosco Mondo e.V deputy director corporate cooperation Dr. Susanne Franke, Lixil Philippines general manager Alpha Ang, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) director Rev. Fr. Manuel H. Nicolas, SDB, (2nd row, center, L-R) German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (G-PCCI) Dual Training and Education director Tobias Petersen, and STEAG State Power Inc. CEO Bodo Goerlich, (3rd row, center, L-R) Wilcon Depot senior executive and vice president Rosemarie Ong, PCCI president Bing Limjoco, Salesian Society of St. John Bosco-FIN Province Planning and Development officer Rona Aurea Palma, (Bottom row, outer left) Lixil Philippines marketing manager Emily Besavilla, (Bottom row, center, L-R) K+12 project coordinator Andreas Dernbach, Lixil Philippines assistant country manager Joralyn Ong, and (Bottom row, outer right) GROHE brand manager Arian Zaragoza.

