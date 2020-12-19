Gin Rum and Truth delivers their own grunge-rock rendition of a classic Christmas OPM song, “Pasko Na Sinta Ko”

With the Holidays arriving to fill people’s hearts with happiness and joy, Gin Rum and Truth (GRT) delivers their own grunge-rock rendition of a classic Christmas OPM song, Pasko Na Sinta Ko.

Gin Rum and Truth is a grunge-rock band in the Philippines that creates music as hard-hitting as their attitude. With the uncompromising Yok Tano’s strong and vibrant vocals, GRT’s sound is carried by their determined musical personality. With the laid-back Mey Reyes playing bass, the fun-loving Alquin Eledana bringing the unique sounds of his rhythm

guitar, the technical Inigo Mortel on drums, and the mystifying Snide rocking on lead guitar, GRT is an OPM band that proves to truly be special.

Gin Rum and Truth brings and breathes grunge and rock & roll into the cover, making the song undoubtedly theirs. In choosing the song, the band members reveal their reasons for choosing “Pasko Na Sinta Ko”. Alquin states that it’s because of the “iconic and challenging” nature of the song, while Yok puts it simply as “Malungkot [kasi], at Tagalog,”, and Mey comments on its relevance “Napapanahon siya dahil maraming nalalayo at nakakamiss sa mga mahal nila sa buhay,”. Their sonic presence gives “Pasko Na Sinta Ko” a different personality, filling the song with presence and power. Yok injects his vocals with intensity into the originally-mellow song, giving it a new soul of energy, while the guitar runs of Snide and Alquin flavor the song with the core of grunge. The solid notes of bassist, Mey and the heavy foundation pounded by drummer, Inigo offer an edgy kind of grace to the Christmas ballad. Not only does GRT bring the band members’ individual prowess, but the band’s symphony itself in their arrangement is spot on.

GRT’s “Pasko Na Sinta Ko” takes its time to patiently build-up to the climax of the song. With every instrument expertly playing their respective parts, this Christmas rock cover breaks into a satisfying peak with the sweet and silky-smooth guitar solo followed by the last and spirited chorus that brings the entire band in heartwarming harmony. Mey comments that the band’s rendition is unique because “Rock [siya] pero ramdam yung mensahe ng kanta,”.

With that being said, we had to ask how the band planned to celebrate Christmas during these times, and Yok put it simply by echoing another popular Christmas classic, saying “With alcohol, pulutan and ‘faithful fiends who are dear to us, gather near to us once more’”.

This cover of GRT is another hit from the band that doesn’t seem to miss. Being one of the few that bring the different vibes of rock and Christmas together, GRT captures the toughness of rock and grunge with the familial uplifting nature of Christmas with this song’s rendition. With this cover, GRT wishes all their listeners, as Snide puts it, “A safe and happy Christmas with family and friends”.

Seemingly just in time when the season would be getting colder, GRT brings in some warmth and strength with this colorful take on the OPM classic, so go and take a listen and hear it for yourself.