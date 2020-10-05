GSAT to air Jeepney TV, Cinemo, and Metro Channel starting October 5

More Filipinos will be able to enjoy ABS-CBN shows as direct-to-home satellite TV service GSAT adds Jeepney TV, Cinemo, and Metro Channel to its line-up of channels to bring more entertainment starting Monday, (October 5).

Serving up a slice of the good life is Metro Channel (Ch 70) as it features lifestyle icons and international celebrities in various exciting locally-produced and foreign programs that talk about food, travel, home, living, fashion, and style.

Viewers will be delighted to see veteran actor Edu Manzano back in his element as a talk show host in “Good Vibes with Edu” and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach as she takes viewers to local and foreign destinations in “Pia’s Postcards.”

They will also get to learn from celebrity chef and restaurant owner Sandy Daza as he teaches food lovers the many ways to enjoy the Philippines’ best regional cuisines in “Casa Daza.” Exciting foreign programs include “Million Dollar Listing,” “Secret Lives of the Super Rich,” and “Get a Room With Carson and Thom.”

GSAT viewers will also get to go back in time as Jeepney TV (Channel 55) brings well-loved and all-time viewer-favorite ABS-CBN programs and movies. Meanwhile, a wide range of action and comedy movies and series, both local & foreign all-day await them on the entertainment channel Cinemo (Channel 13). Catch top Pinoy movie icons Fernando Poe, Jr., Dolphy, Rudy Fernandez, and more in their unforgettable hits.

Kapamilya Channel has been on GSAT since June, giving Filipinos the chance to enjoy fresh new episodes of “It’s Showtime,” “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” Angel Locsin’s “Iba Yan,” and Judy Ann Santos’ “Paano Kita Pasasalamatan”and the nightly newscast “TV Patrol.” GSAT viewers now also get to watch the Twitter-trending and iWantTFC’s most-viewed show, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

GSAT has been airing local and international news and entertainment channels in the Philippines. It also has an online app, GSAT +, where Kapamilya Online Live is available.

ABS-CBN continues to find more ways to reach more Filipinos around the world with its news, public service, and entertainment.