GUESS?, Inc. announces the return of global music superstar, J Balvin with Spring 2020 GUESS x J BALVIN Colores Capsule collection and campaign

The GUESS and J Balvin partnership is in full effect once again, running it back with Colores for the second iteration of Balvin’s vision to complement his 2020 aesthetic sonically and sartorially. The Vibras collection was met with great success and complemented Balvin’s tour with unique pieces and designs for the road. With Colores, J Balvin is further expanding his role in the creative and design process – which will now feature even more pieces for men, women and kids.

The campaign features the chart-topping singer in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia, celebrating the capsule alongside models Jamea Byrd and Sara Orrego. The shoot was art directed by Nicolai Marciano, Director of Brand Partnerships at GUESS, styled by techno DJ and fashion model Sita Abellan and shot by fashion photographer Tatiana Gerusova. The series of images spotlight Balvin wearing pieces from the vibrant capsule collection throughout the colorful streets of Medellín, where fans of all ages joined Balvin on his 2-day journey to shoot the campaign. The collection is inspired by J Balvin’s upcoming March album, Colores and incorporates red, yellow, green, blue and purple tones into each piece, weaving J Balvin’s latest venture into this fashion capsule.

“It provided wonderful creative inspiration to envision a new album and corresponding new fashion collection together from the beginning – both connected to how I’ve been exploring new music through a lens of individual colors,” says J Balvin. “It has also been very exciting to shoot the GUESS x J Balvin Colores campaign in the city where everything started for me – to have this huge global campaign with GUESS, spotlight the vibrancy of the people and culture of Medellín. It is another opportunity to show the world how beautiful and amazing Colombia is, and the surging artistic vibes throughout the city and country.”

“It’s important to see our collaborative efforts with Jose continue to grow parallel with the partnership over time. What initially started as a collection has turned into year-round energy. We organically elevated the partnership to wardrobe his whole tour and dancers, large festival merchandise moments, amongst other one-offs opportunities. With this new collection, Colores, we really pushed ourselves collectively and we’re excited to unveil our most robust collection for men, women and kids. Balvin’s passion and commitment as a partner is the ideal space to create within,” said Nicolai Marciano, Director of Brand Partnerships for GUESS?, Inc.

Look for the campaign and other GUESS x J Balvin content in top fashion and lifestyle magazines, at www.GUESS.com.ph on GUESS’ social platforms, GUESS retail stores, outdoor media, and online.

The full GUESS x J Balvin ‘Colores’ collection will hit the following GUESS stores: SM Mall of Asia, Glorietta Mall, SM Megamall, Ayala Trinoma, Robinsons Ermita, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Cebu and online at www.GUESS.com.ph on Friday, June 26th.