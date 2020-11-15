Hacktivate the future with AIA Philam Life Life Hackers 2020

Did you know that current insurance penetration in the Philippines is less than 2%1? This means that if untoward life events happen like catching or dying of Covid-19, Filipinos and the family they leave behind will have to find ways and means to settle medical bills or settle debts.

If you have a brilliant tech, innovative idea or creative strategy to make Filipinos rethink the value of protection at a faster rate, then join AIA Philam Life’s Life Hackers 2020 where the best and brightest can propose game-changing solutions to help AIA Philam fulfill its promise of helping Filipinos live Healthier, Longer, and Better Lives.

Nowin its second year, AIA Philam Life Hackers 2020 will be held in its online platform www.lifehackers.ph from November 27-December 2, 2020. The competition is open to all college students nationwide, 18-years-old and above, with five members per team.

“We are very excited to hear from the Gen Zs, the innovative ideas and tech solutions they will propose, to help us address the protection gap situation in the Philippines at a faster rate,” shared Kelvin Ang, AIA Philam Life Chief Executive Officer.

Distinguished experts in various fields will also share their knowledge to help the students hack the problem statement, with Grace David, Marketing & Partnership Leader of Edukasyon.ph, Joan Magno, Product Expert of Canva, Martin Gonzales, Organizational Development and Start Up Leader of Google, and Senior Leaders from AIA Philam Life joining the lineup.

Winners get to bring home cash prizes over PHP200,000, together with internship opportunities at AIA Philam Life, and the chance to bring their projects to life.

Join AIA Philam Life Hackers 2020 by visiting www.lifeshackers.ph, https://www.facebook.com/PhilamLifeAIA/, emailing contact@lifehackers.ph or calling 09167250353. Registration is open until November 20 so sign up now!