Hanabishi launches Lazada Flagship Store this October 24; Offers up to 20% discounts on its appliances on opening day

Hanabishi Appliances will open its first flagship store in top online shopping app Lazada this coming October 24, 2020. To celebrate the launch, it will be treating its customers to a 20% discount on its small appliances and 10% discount on its big appliances.

“Our customers have asked for us to be on the platform, and we want to make it possible for our kapartners at home to have easy access to affordable and high-quality appliances,” said Julianne Pasumbal, Head of Digital Marketing and Ecommerce of Hanabishi Appliances.

Apart from the discounts on its appliances on opening day, Hanabishi will also be holding a livestream on October 24 at 6:30 PM.

Pasumbal said that Hanabishi’s small and big appliances will be available in its LazMall store, including its current top-selling items like the hand mixer, digital microwave, electric oven, coffee maker, and air fryer.

“Many customers are also buying our new products like UVC essentials and air purifiers,” she added.

Hanabishi experienced a surge in interest in its appliances when the quarantine period started. According to Pasumbal, many people have purchased and used Hanabishi products for their small businesses.

“Hanabishi is their kapartner not only in their homes but also in their businesses,” she said.

In opening its own Lazada store, Hanabishi furthers its vision for every Filipino to have a Hanabishi product in their home.

“We want to be accessible to people who need Hanabishi appliances,” Pasumbal said.

You can visit the Hanabishi Flagship Store through the following link: https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/hanabishi/. Follow its official social media accounts to stay updated on its latest products.