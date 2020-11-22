ABS-CBN’s “Hanggang Saan (A Mother’s Guilt),” First Turkish adaptation of a Filipino series now airing on KANAL D

ABS-CBN brings honor to the country anew as its teleserye “Hanggang Saan” is the first Filipino series to be adapted in Turkey as “A Mother’s Guilt,” which premieres on Fox Turkey last November 21, (Saturday), 8:00 pm on KANAL D, the broadcaster of top selling Turkish series worldwide.

A Mother’s Guilt is a feat not only for ABS-CBN but for the country as well, as it becomes the first original Philippine series to be greenlit for adaptation on Turkish television. It is a testament to the company’s dedication to creating stories that resonate universally,” said Macie Imperial, ABS-CBN International Distribution head.

The series follows the story of a single mother whose guilt haunts her throughout her life after agreeing to a gruesome deal – kill a man in exchange for money to pay hospital bills that would save her son’s life.

Co-produced by ABS-CBN and leading Turkish production company Limon Yapim, the weekly Turkish series star Özge Özberk as Suna (mother) and Mert Yazıcıoğlu as Yusuf (son), both well-known and successful talents in Turkey.

ABS-CBN continues to bring its hit and acclaimed programs to audiences worldwide. Starting this year, more of the company’s hit titles will be seen in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

ABS-CBN is a trusted content provider in the global market through ABS-CBN International Distribution, with over 50,000 hours of programs present in over 50 territories all over the world.

ABS-CBN shows are currently available in the Philippines on A2Z, the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube and Facebook, and iWant TFC streaming platform.

