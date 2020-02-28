Hard Rock Café is back in Glorietta, Makati! (With an all-new mind-blowing menu!)

Hard Rock Café swept the 90s party scene with its good food, live entertainment, cool merchandise, and rock n roll memorabilia. Now, its time you relived those fun times and make new memories as Hard Rock Café comes back home to Makati and this time, with a whole new menu!

HARDCORE DISHES TO ROCK YOUR APPETITE!

From rockin burgers, to edge-of-the-seat drinks and everything in between, Hard Rock Café definitely has a crave-worthy line-up. More so now with the launch of a new global menu that will debut on February 24 at Hard Rock Café Conrad SMaison and at the newly-opened Hard Rock Café Glorietta branch.

Aside from the Original Legendary Burger, Hickory Smoked Ribs, Strawberry Basil Lemonade, the popular Mango Tango and Filipino favorites like the Sisig, expect to love the new dishes.

Get the party started with Spinach and Artichoke Dip, a creamy blend of Romano and cheddar cheese, spinach and artichoke hearts, served with crispy tortilla chips and house-made pico de gallo. Reach for that California-style Cobb Salad and youll know why grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pomegranate seeds, and toasted pepitas on a bed of fresh mixed greensin a creamy ranch dressing, go perfectly together. Or opt for the Three Cheese & Roma Tomato Flatbread topped with mozzarella, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes and fresh basil, drizzled with cilantro pesto.

Move on over to the mains and try the new Truffle Mushroom Pasta brimming with shiitake mushroom, tartufata, garlic, onion, cream, truffle oil and parmesan cheese. Go the fiery route with the Spicy Vongole Pasta- clams, fresh tomatoes, garlic, onion, celery, white wine, chili flakes and lemon juice. Both dishes use fresh pasta.

Hard Rock Café has one iconic dish that guests just can’t pass up. Its the burgers. And now, these patties have a luxurious upgrade with the new 24 Karat Gold Leaf Burger. As it name implies, it is made of premium grade beef burger, topped with a 24-karat edible gold leaf and served with American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato and onion. Its pure gold – for true rockstars!

Hard Rock Café is a mixologists haven and its beverage menu is bigger and more exciting with these additions: Rockin Fresh Rita, Tropical Margarita (Patrón Silver Tequila with fresh fruit flavors and Cointreau liqueur); Rhythm & Rose Mule (Absolut Vodka and Rosé wine-based drink with ginger beer); Blackberry Sparkling Sangria (red wine with fresh flavours of blackberries, cranberry juice, squeeze of orange and Proseco); Espresso Martini (a richly sweet of combination Grey Goose Vodka, Kahlúa, and fresh brewed espresso); Classic Carribean Mojito (Bacardi Superior Rum, mint, lime juice and sparkling soda, Añejo floater and powdered sugar sprinkle); and Sparkling Blue Hawaiian (Malibu Coconut Rum and Absolut Citron Vodka-based with Blue Curaçao). Other fruity drinks include the Banana Berry Colada (Malibu Coconut Rum, Bacardi Black, fresh banana, Monin strawberry and coconut cream); Passion Fruit Mai Tai (a Tiki classic invented in the 1940s in California) and the Rock House Rum Punch (Bacardi Superior Rum, Bacardi Black, tropical juices and ginger beer).

ROCKIN LOOK AND FEEL!

The new Hard Rock Café Makati in Glorietta 3 is going to rock your parties even harder starting from its main entrance where the Rock Shop is located. The collector and trendsetter within you will be triggered by unique Makati-inspired merchandise, as well as classic tees, bar pins, drum sticks, guitar picks, stuff toys, hoodies, and accessories. The Rock Shop has it all!

Walk up the red lighted staircase (or Lava Stairs) that will lead you to the 225-seater dining area. Posters of Shakira, Aerosmith and Taylor Swift adorn the stairwell. Glass cabinets house other memorabilia like the percussion set of John Tempesta, one of the well-known drummers in the rock scene. Side by side with the massive portraits of other rock legends are the actual guitar of virtuoso guitarist Carlos Santana, a special tee from The Who‘s Tommy album and a polo shirt printed with faces from the 400,000 throng which attended the 1969 Woodstock Festival. And that is only the beginning.

At the 621 sqm main dining area, guests are greeted by the motif depicting the Philippine flag and Hard Rock’s signature slogans: Take Time to be Kind, Save the Planet, All is One and Love All, Serve Allreminding guests of the moving spirit behind the brand.

The dining area is divided into different zones, all dedicated to music icons. There’s the Rita Ora Area, named after the pop diva, and where a blue and white fringed concert dress is framed. Adjacent to it is the Madonna Area where photos and pictures of the immortal Queen of Pop decorate the wall. Beside the bar is the Backstreet Boys and Justine Timberlake Areas where shirts, posters, and other articles signed by the famous 90s boy band and the American singer/actor are displayed.

The stage, of course, is where the entertainment magic happens nightly. This is where Ice Bucket, Bradley Homes, Highway 54, Kudos Loves 80s, Blast, Spirit of 67 and bands of different genres showcase their music.

“We are excited that we are now back in Glorietta 3! We remain true to what Hard Rock Café stands for all over the world: a party haven for fans of music, good food, authentic memorabilia, live entertainment, and the collectibles available at the Rock Shop,” said Brian Peck, Hard Rock Café Manila’s Director for Operations. “The friendly ambiance welcomes our loyal guests as well as the younger set . We want them to feel right at home here.”

KEEP THE GOOD TIMES ROLLING!

The moment you step inside Hard Rock Café Makati, youre already in the presence of greatness. There are ‘legends’ on the walls, in the halls and behind the bar.

As they say, Hard Rock Café stands for food that is bold, drinks that are cold, music thats fun, so guests party like rock stars, and leave like legends!

Hard Rock Café branches are located at Level 2, SMaison at Conraad Manila (Monday to Sunday 11 AM 12:00 AM, Tel. No. 8990-9809) and at Glorietta 3 (Monday to Sunday 11 AM 12:00 AM, Tel No. 7900-3310)