HBO Original “His Dark Materials” renews for a third season

More reasons for Pinoy geeks and fans to rejoice this holiday! As an early Christmas announcement, HBO has renewed the drama series His Dark Materials for a third season, it was announced recently by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. Production on the eight-episode third season is slated to begin in Cardiff in 2021. The series will conclude its second season same time as the U.S. on Tuesday, December 29 at 10am exclusively on HBO GO and HBO, with a same day encore at 10:00pm on HBO.

“Bringing Phillip Pullman’s epic, intricate and culturally resonant body of work to television has been a tremendous privilege,” said Orsi.

“His Dark Materials has been a truly global TV experience and a personal career highlight,” said Executive Producer Jane Tranter. “The creative team at Bad Wolf in Cardiff made the impossible possible and brought Philip Pullman’s worlds into vivid life. To see that hard work and dedication applauded and embraced by fans around the world has made all the hard work worthwhile. None of this would have been possible without the wonderful commitment and conviction of the BBC and HBO. I am excited, thrilled and honoured to be making the third part of Philip Pullman’s trilogy with their support and encouragement.”

Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, His Dark Materials’ seven-episode second season follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. The season began as Lyra, distraught over the death of her best friend, embarks upon a journey in a strange and mysterious abandoned city. There she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

GQ called this season of His Dark Materials “a towering success,” while Paste Magazine hailed it as “more epic than ever before.” Mashable praised the show’s “absorbing cast,” while Slashfilm called this season “essential viewing.”

Season two series regulars include Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas and Lin-Manuel Miranda. New cast members this season included Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving for the BBC.

Season one and season two episodes to date are currently available to stream on HBO GO. Download the app at the App Store or Play Store on your device and enjoy a 7-day free trial. Access HBO GO via Cignal or at https://www.hbogoasia.com/. HBO GO can now be accessed via Android TV, Apple TV, LG TV and Samsung Smart TV – and comes with AirPlay and Google Cast functionality.