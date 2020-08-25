HealthNow all-in-one health app launched by 917 Ventures & AC Health

Consulting with a licensed doctor, getting a prescription, buying medicines, and securing laboratory appointments can now be done at home with just a few taps on your mobile phone.

Powered by 917 Ventures, a wholly-owned corporate incubator by Globe, and Vigos Health, a subsidiary of AC Health, HealthNow delivers a hassle free experience by providing patients with the healthcare services that they need. Available in Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS, anyone can register using their mobile phone number, email address, or even their Facebook account.

The app provides freedom of choice and flexibility, as users are provided with the options to consult with a doctor anytime, anywhere using video calls. Patients can also ask for an e-prescription and have medicine and vitamins delivered to their homes. Finally, they can also easily book appointments for face-to-face consultations and diagnostic tests and even have their lab results interpreted online.

“In 917 Ventures, we want to go beyond telecommunications by helping solve day-to-day problems in the country using pioneering digital solutions in the areas of health, education, and financial technology, among others. By giving the public convenient access to primary care needs, HealthNow is able to alleviate pain points that Filipinos experience today with the healthcare system. Ultimately, we envision HealthNow to be the healthcare companion that patients can rely on to get better and to stay healthy and well,” said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, 917Ventures Managing Partner.

“Vigos Health invests in healthtech businesses that have the potential to disrupt the healthcare industry and give added value to our network. We are excited to launch HealthNow, and we have worked in collaboration with patients, doctors, and other medical professions to ensure our platform is convenient and easy to use. It will definitely be a game-changer to the way Filipinos approach health,” Christian Besler, CEO of Vigos ventures also mentioned.

To promote continuity of care and break the silos in healthcare, HealthNow is supported by KonsultaMD, FamilyDOC, Healthway, and Generika, which are all assets under 917Ventures and AC Health. KonsultaMD, which also has its own 24/7 telemedicine hotline and app, lends the services of its licensed physicians to further augment HealthNow’s roster of doctors. FamilyDoc and Healthway provide the same assistance while Generika handles medicine delivery.

“At AC Health, our vision has always been to create an integrated healthcare ecosystem, providing care whenever or wherever our patients need us. With HealthNow, patients can access teleconsults from our Healthway and FamilyDOC physicians, book lab appointments, and avail of medicine delivery from our Generika drugstores. Ultimately, we believe that health technology is a key enabler to our network, and that it will play an even more critical role during this pandemic,” said Paolo Borromeo President and CEO of AC Health.

Doctors who need to meet with their patients but cannot do so due to various reasons, may also join Healthnow to extend their patient care online.