HealthSolutions conducts series of webinars on airway management

HeathSolutions Enterprises Inc. (HealthSolutions) conducted a series of webinars on airway management last September 17 (Visayas), October 15 (Mindanao), and October 22 (Manila and Luzon), wherein Dr. Eduardo Salvador, Associate Professor at the De La Salle University Medical Center – Department of Anesthesiology, shared insights into the safe practice of intubation and extubation through his presentation, titled “Issues on Airway Management During COVID 19 Pandemic.”

The webinars were each moderated by Dr. Clive Fermin of Chong Hua Hospital Fuente and Mandaue for Visayas, Dr. Ceasar Sy of Southern Philippines Medical Center for Mindanao, and Dr. Amelia Calderon of Cardinal Santos Medical Center for Manila and Luzon.

During the webinar, the benefits of using Verathon’s GlideScope Titanium and GlideScope Go in laryngoscopy procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic were also discussed. GlideScope is Verathon’s world-renowned brand of laryngoscopy systems. In the Philippines, both are available exclusively via HealthSolutions.