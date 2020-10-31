Healthy can now be yummy with Nice & Natural Nut Bar

Staying healthy and maintaining overall well-being is ideal for everyone. But keeping a good diet and lifestyle, and resisting sweet cravings can be hard.

There is no need to resist cravings anymore as Universal Robina Corporation (URC) offers Nice & Natural – a healthy nut bar that’s enjoyable to eat. Give in to the delicious combination of natural ingredients such as nuts, wholegrain oats, and fruit bits, all drizzled with chocolate.

This delicious treat contains protein, and is a good source of fiber. So, whether one is taking a break from work or looking for a convenient tummy-filling snack, Nice & Natural nut bars can be one’s go-to snack – making it an ideal snack that’s healthy and enjoyable.

Nice & Natural nut bar comes in Choco Almond Crunch and Mixed Berry Crunch flavors, and is also available at SM Stores, Robinsons Supermarket, Shopwise, Mercury Drug Stores, Rustan’s Supermarket, Ministop and 7-Eleven outlets nationwide for only P23.50 (SRP).

Give in to a healthier snack option anytime, anywhere by also ordering Nice & Natural on URC’s official store on Lazada.

