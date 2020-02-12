Hearts flutter at Novotel Manila Araneta City

There’s a piece of Valentines for everyone at Novotel Manila Araneta City! Lovers, families, friends and self-partnered hearts are welcome to enjoy varied offerings to express romance, admiration and sweet quality time.

Recipes from the Heart

Love served through your palate is passionately prepared by our global culinary team across all food outlets.

On February 14, couples can spend time under the stars with live musical entertainment for a romantically lit dinner by the outdoor pool on the 6th floor with a 5-course set pair menu and glass of Rose wine for only PHP 2,500 nett per person.

The Lovers menu is highlighted with entrees of Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Scamorza Cheese Crust, Balsamic Braised Cabbaged glazed with Rosemary Oil and Potato Puree or Seared Cod Fillet, Sauteed Prawns, Spinach Mash with Creamy Caper Sauce and Pilaf Rice and end it with a sweet note of Spicy Chocolate Mousse, Passion Fruit Sable, Meringue, Petit Fours for dessert and a choice of freshly brewed coffee or tea.

While at the Food Exchange Manila, recently included as part of the prestigious roster of Philippine Tatlers Best Restaurants 2020, a wider selection of dishes from the heart will catch you to fall in love at first bite. Your special dinner buffet will feature Prime Rib, Grilled Seafood, Valentine-inspired desserts and a glass of Rose wine for only PHP 2,500 nett per person.

Pamper in Pair

For those who would like to enjoy a revitalizing bonding time, you can tag along a friend or your partner for a combined 90-minute pure relaxation treatment, an additional 15 minutes use of the steam room capped with two (2) complimentary glasses of wine for only PHP 5,300 nett.

Checking-in for a staycation from now until February 29, 2020 treats you to an enjoyable rate starting at PHP 5,700 nett for a weekend stay in a Superior room with breakfast for two adults and two children ages 15 years old and below plus an enjoyable treat of two Gateway Cinema tickets that you can use any day within the month.

For more information, call (02) 8990 7888 or visit www.novotelmanilaaranetacity.com